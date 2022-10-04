Chris Cuomo Has Something To Say About His Controversial Return To Primetime TV

The Cuomo family was once one of New York's most prestigious names. The family created a political dynasty in the state, starting with Mario Cuomo, who was the governor of New York for over a decade. According to Insider, he served three terms and gained political prominence. It was no surprise that his son, Andrew Cuomo, easily followed in his father's footsteps, becoming governor years later.

Andrew rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic where his leadership inspired the nation. That is until a slew of troubling allegations from sexual assault to covering up the deaths in New York nursing homes during the pandemic tainted his legacy and led to him resigning (per The New York Times).

Andrew was not the only Cuomo brother to cause a stir in the media. Chris Cuomo, Mario's youngest son, was an anchor for CNN. However, he was fired following allegations of covering up his brother's inappropriate behavior on the network (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Now, Chris is back on TV, and he addressed the scandal surrounding his departure from CNN during his first show.