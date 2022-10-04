Who Was Shane Donovan's First Wife On Days Of Our Lives?

Some "Days of Our Lives" couples are so iconic that fans could never forget their epic love stories. Pairings such as Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves/Cady McClain), and others have thrilled fans for decades, per Listal. Their romances have been the backbone of the soap opera and also laid the groundwork for other fan-favorite couples as well.

Younger "Days of Our Lives" viewers have seen couples such as Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi/Marci Miller) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker), Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), and others evolve into super couples of their own, per Fame 10. However, there may be some couples that fans don't remember because they've been off the canvas for so long.

Pairings like Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy) and Kimberly Brady (Patsy Pease) were once at the center of major storylines on the Peacock sudser before their characters exited the series. However, Kimberly wasn't Shane's first love.