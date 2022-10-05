Deidre Hall Reveals If Big Changes Are Coming To Days Of Our Lives Now That It's On Peacock

Many "Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when the series left network television after more than 55 years on NBC and moved exclusively to the streaming app Peacock. The transition took place in September 2022, and fans are still getting used to finding the long-running soap opera on the platform instead of tuning into daytime television on weekday afternoons to watch their favorite characters.

The move has been a bit controversial among viewers, but Executive Producer Ken Corday — whose parents, Ted and Betty Corday, created "Days of Our Lives" – says that the move was in the works for a while, per Daytime Confidential.

"The network always had the right to migrate the show exclusively to Peacock and now they've decided to do so, and we're excited. The bottom line is, this is the future. This is not the end of an era, it's the beginning of another era," he said (via Soaps.com).

Corday went on to reveal that, once the backlog of episodes finishes airing and the new Peacock episodes begin to stream in February 2023, viewers will likely see some changes, such as longer episodes and sexier scenes. However, fan-favorite "Days of Our Lives" star Deidre Hall is reassuring fans that things won't change for the worse.