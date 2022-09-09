Will The Move To Peacock Bring Days Of Our Lives Sexier Sex Scenes Than Ever Before?

"Days of Our Lives" has always been one soap opera that hasn't feared change. The long-running sudser has gone through many changes over the years and hasn't shied away from telling raw stories that touch on sensitive topics such as mental health (via Soap Dirt), as well as racial issues, sexual orientation, and more, per She Knows. Now, the show is diving headfirst into the future by ending its more than 55-year run on NBC and streaming exclusively on the Peacock app. Although it's a big change, it's one that has many members of the cast and crew very excited.

During a cast and crew event celebrating the soap's move to Peacock, executive producer Ken Corday — whose parents Ted and Betty Corday created the show — revealed that his father was a pioneer who knew the value of taking risks and that it was fitting that "Days of Our Lives" be the first-ever sudser to move exclusively to streaming (via Soap Opera Digest).

"The network always had the right to migrate the show exclusively to Peacock and now they've decided to do so, and we're excited," Corday also stated about the transition (via Soaps). "The bottom line is, this is the future. This is not the end of an era, it's the beginning of another era," he added. Corday also teased that the show would change after moving to the app, and it seems that some spicy new content may be on the way.