Prince William And Catherine Are Set To Inherit Yet Another Royal Property
Soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III made the announcement that he was naming his son and heir, William, the new Prince of Wales. As part of the title, which also makes his wife, Catherine, the new Princess of Wales, William inherited a "secret" home in rural Wales. According to the Mirror, Llwynywermod Estate — complete with three cottages, a barn, and the main house — was purchased by King Charles III 15 years ago, but now belongs to William and Kate.
The latest property is in addition to the couple's existing homes, including an apartment in Kensington Palace, country home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and their new place, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor they moved into over the summer. There had also been rumors that William and Kate might be planning to move into Windsor Castle after the queen's passing, especially since Charles reportedly wants to split his time between Buckingham Palace in London and Highgrove in Gloucestershire, per the Daily Mail.
William and Kate, however, aren't looking to disrupt their children's lives for the time being. In addition to the move to Adelaide, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales started new schools. And according to sources, the family might also have another housing option on the Windsor estate to choose from.
King Charles might be giving Frogmore House to William and Kate
Sources have told The Sun that King Charles III might give William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate. Designed by architect Hugh May, the house is located half a mile south of Windsor Castle and overlooks a large stream. While it was the venue for the wedding reception of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it shouldn't be confused with Frogmore Cottage, which is currently being rented by Harry and Meghan (per Marie Claire).
Charles has decided not to reside in Windsor because he considers it too noisy due to its location in the Heathrow flight path, according to The Sun. But William and Kate have already made their move to the estate, although it's unclear if they would take up residence at Frogmore right away. "Nothing is set in stone, a source told the Daily Mail. "These are decisions the prince does not have to make yet."
There has also been speculation about Clarence House, which will be vacant due to Charles's move to Buckingham Palace. While it was believed that it would have gone to Harry and Meghan had they not stepped down from their royal duties, there are rumors that it might be kept for Prince George of Wales so he can reside there as an adult.