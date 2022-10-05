Prince William And Catherine Are Set To Inherit Yet Another Royal Property

Soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III made the announcement that he was naming his son and heir, William, the new Prince of Wales. As part of the title, which also makes his wife, Catherine, the new Princess of Wales, William inherited a "secret" home in rural Wales. According to the Mirror, Llwynywermod Estate — complete with three cottages, a barn, and the main house — was purchased by King Charles III 15 years ago, but now belongs to William and Kate.

The latest property is in addition to the couple's existing homes, including an apartment in Kensington Palace, country home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and their new place, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor they moved into over the summer. There had also been rumors that William and Kate might be planning to move into Windsor Castle after the queen's passing, especially since Charles reportedly wants to split his time between Buckingham Palace in London and Highgrove in Gloucestershire, per the Daily Mail.

William and Kate, however, aren't looking to disrupt their children's lives for the time being. In addition to the move to Adelaide, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales started new schools. And according to sources, the family might also have another housing option on the Windsor estate to choose from.