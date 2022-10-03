Everything We Know About Kate And William's Newest Property Holding
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new monarch — King Charles III — announced that his eldest son, William, and his, Catherine, were the new Prince and Princess of Wales. In a speech delivered in Welsh at the Welsh Parliament (per Longview News-Journal), Charles explained that the new honor could not be more fitting for his future heir "whose love for this corner of the Earth is made all the greater by the years he himself has spent here."
In fact, William and Catherine have a special connection with the country as it was their first home as newlyweds between 2011 and 2013, per Hello! Magazine. While William went through his Royal Air Force training, he and Catherine lived in a rented four-bedroom farmhouse on the Bodorgan Estate. The couple fell in love with the area, with the prince calling it "an immensely special place" for the both of them, as well as vowing to come back with their children one day. They made good on their promise when they visited with Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during the queen's Platinum Jubilee, per People.
And now William and Catherine — along with their children — can spend time at the Welsh estate they just inherited from King Charles.
William and Kate have inherited a 'secret' property in Wales
In addition to their new titles, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, have inherited a "secret" home in rural Wales. According to The Mirror, Llwynywermod Estate — made up of three cottages, a Grade-II listed barn, and a main house — was purchased by King Charles III 15 years ago. He and Queen Consort Camilla would often stay there when Charles needed to carry out duties in Wales.
But after Queen Elizabeth II's passing, William inherited his father's Duke of Cornwall title, along with the Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate that funds the public, charitable, and private activities of the Prince of Wales and his family. As a result, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duchy Estate now belongs to the Duchy of Cornwall, and that includes Llwynywermod Estate.
As for William and Catherine's plans for Wales, they are already bucking tradition and plan for a low-key investiture so they can to "do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people." The couple has already visited the area since receiving their new titles. They went first to the island of Anglesey and then to Swansea to meet volunteers at a church. Catherine was said to have told one royal fan in Anglesey that the island "was a happy place for them."