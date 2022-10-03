Everything We Know About Kate And William's Newest Property Holding

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the new monarch — King Charles III — announced that his eldest son, William, and his, Catherine, were the new Prince and Princess of Wales. In a speech delivered in Welsh at the Welsh Parliament (per Longview News-Journal), Charles explained that the new honor could not be more fitting for his future heir "whose love for this corner of the Earth is made all the greater by the years he himself has spent here."

In fact, William and Catherine have a special connection with the country as it was their first home as newlyweds between 2011 and 2013, per Hello! Magazine. While William went through his Royal Air Force training, he and Catherine lived in a rented four-bedroom farmhouse on the Bodorgan Estate. The couple fell in love with the area, with the prince calling it "an immensely special place" for the both of them, as well as vowing to come back with their children one day. They made good on their promise when they visited with Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during the queen's Platinum Jubilee, per People.

And now William and Catherine — along with their children — can spend time at the Welsh estate they just inherited from King Charles.