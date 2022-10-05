Carrie Ann Inaba Explains How Changing Her Mindset On Chronic Illness Changed Her Life - Exclusive

Carrie Ann Inaba will never forget the day she was first diagnosed with multiple autoimmune diseases. Ever since, she's been forced to become more in tune with her body, and sometimes that means slowing down and scheduling time off. "In the last two years, I reached a point where I was in immense pain," Inaba said during an exclusive interview with our sister site Health Digest. "And the pain wouldn't stop."

Both lupus and Sjögren's Syndrome continually cause excess amounts of inflammation throughout Inaba's body. To get some relief, the "Dancing with the Stars" judge has turned to hyperbaric oxygen chambers and healthy foods in order to help heal her body. However, the mental toll her symptoms have had on her can be just as strong as the physical pain. "You get also depressed when you're in this state and you're in a constant flare-up," Inaba said.

It was in these last two years that she decided to make an appointment with psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen, who completely transformed the way she felt about her chronic illnesses. "If you can focus on your brain's health, everything else is going to fall in line and in order," she explained.