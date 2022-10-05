Inside Loretta Lynn's Friendship With Sissy Spacek

Country music icon Loretta Lynn died peacefully on the morning of October 4, 2022 at 90 (via CNN). The singer — known for songs like "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" and "Coal Miner's Daughter" — rose to fame in 1960, performing "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" on the stage of the historic Grand Ole Opry (per Rolling Stone). Over the decades, Lynn served as a major influence and friend to her female contemporaries. Following the star's passing, Dolly Parton posted a heartbreaking statement on Instagram. "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," wrote the "Jolene" singer, adding, "We've been like sisters all these years we've been in Nashville . . ." Carole King, too, honored Lynn writing, "She was an inspiration. R.I.P. Loretta Lynn."

Throughout the course of her storied career, Lynn released 16 number-one hit singles (via Billboard). In 1979, she was named "Artist of the Decade" by The Academy of Country Music and was officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988. "The story of Loretta Lynn's life is unlike any other," wrote Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young, adding how "she drew from that story a body of work that resonates with people who might never fully understand her bleak and remote childhood, her hardscrabble early days, or her adventures as a famous and beloved celebrity." In 1980, Lynn's autobiography, "Coal Miner's Daughter," was made into an Oscar-winning film of the same name, per IMDb.