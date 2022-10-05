Former Royal Officer Lifts The Lid On Prince Andrew's Behavior

Over the years, Prince Andrew has become unpopular among the public and palace staffers alike. Andrew's popularity is 11%, per YouGov, and new media offerings are shedding light on what it's like to work for the Duke of York. In a Daily Mail excerpt of his book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," Valentine Low chronicles multiple sources talking about Andrew's rudeness. Low also describes two different incidents in which Andrew dropped f-bombs when speaking to Queen Elizabeth II's press secretary, James Roscoe, as well as an unnamed senior courtier.

Another senior staffer told Low: "The fact he lashed out and was very rude to advisers like me was down to a total lack of self-confidence, and [an awareness] that he could always run to his mother and say: 'They are all being nasty to me.'" Andrew and the late Queen Elizabeth II shared a close relationship, and he was rumored to be her favorite child.

When it comes to former palace employees speaking out, Paul Page has taken numerous opportunities to provide details about Andrew's behavior. Page worked at Buckingham Palace for six years as a protection officer from 1998-2004, per Daily Mail. Speaking to the Mirror in January 2022, he called upon the palace to investigate Andrew's treatment of employees, saying, "an investigation should be started to confirm whether or not Andrew is guilty of being a bully and of intimidating staff." Now, in a recent documentary appearance, Page criticized Prince Andrew once again.