The Co-Star Who Completely Intimidated Maurice Benard When He First Joined General Hospital

"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard has been open about dealing with bipolar disorder since 2000 and has worked hard to help people stay informed about mental health issues.

In an interview with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health on a series called "Profiles of Hope," Benard discussed his mental health, saying, "A nervous breakdown is ... it's like being in a nightmare and not being able to wake up. And then every so often you wake up, and you say, 'Oh, whoa, everything is normal,' and then you go right back into that thing ... that nightmare." He also discussed playing mobster Sonny Corinthos on "GH," who also has bipolar disorder. Benard explained, "He's a lot darker than I am ... In reality, I believe I was a fragile guy ... I was fragile inside. But I had to prove to people that I was something else."

Benard hosts his own YouTube show called "State of Mind," where he interviews actors and other people to discuss their careers and how mental health is a part of their lives. He's had such people as Evan Hofer, Chad Duell, Jillian Barberie, Jophielle Love, and many others on his show.

Benard interviewed former "GH" co-star Rena Sofer, and he revealed to her some surprising information about his early days on the show.