Meghan Markle Might Have Taken A Dig At The Royal Family In Her Podcast

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, signed a massive deal with Spotify in 2021 following their exit from the royal family. When news broke that the couple would be raking in roughly $25 million from the agreement with the streaming platform, they found themselves in deep water, and fans later criticized both Meghan and Prince Harry after they failed to put out any content with Spotify last year.

This year, however, Meghan released her podcast "Archetypes," which was announced in March. A teaser was released that featured the duchess sharing what the show would be about.

"I'm Meghan and this is 'Archetypes' — the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," she shared. "I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

While the podcast was met with mixed reviews following the release of its first two episodes, fans keep coming back for more. After having to take a brief hiatus from the project following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, "Archetypes" returned on October 4, and fans think Meghan may have thrown a sly jab at the royal family in her latest episode.