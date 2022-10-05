Meghan Markle Might Have Taken A Dig At The Royal Family In Her Podcast
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, signed a massive deal with Spotify in 2021 following their exit from the royal family. When news broke that the couple would be raking in roughly $25 million from the agreement with the streaming platform, they found themselves in deep water, and fans later criticized both Meghan and Prince Harry after they failed to put out any content with Spotify last year.
This year, however, Meghan released her podcast "Archetypes," which was announced in March. A teaser was released that featured the duchess sharing what the show would be about.
"I'm Meghan and this is 'Archetypes' — the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," she shared. "I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."
While the podcast was met with mixed reviews following the release of its first two episodes, fans keep coming back for more. After having to take a brief hiatus from the project following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, "Archetypes" returned on October 4, and fans think Meghan may have thrown a sly jab at the royal family in her latest episode.
Meghan got candid about being her 'true self'
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, returned with a new episode of her "Archetypes" podcast following a hiatus due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The first episode featured Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling, where they talked about stereotypes, especially those that Asian women have to deal with in the United States. After taking in the latest episode, some fans speculated that Meghan took a sly dig at the royal family — some thought she may have been addressing her in-laws when speaking about identity.
"You want to be weird or be sponge-like, be silly or fierce, be curious, or even self-doubting or unsure some days and strong and brave on others," she said. "Whatever it is, that's up to you." She continued, "Just be yourself no matter what any societal framework or archetype or loud voice coming from a small place tells you that you should be." The duchess went on to add, "Be yourself. Your full complete whole layered, sometimes weird, sometimes awesome, but always best and true self. Just be you. You're so much greater than any archetype."
Some think this could have been a dig at the royal family, as Meghan has openly shared that she felt judged by them throughout her relationship with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.