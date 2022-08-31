The Crucial Difference Between Meghan Markle's First Two Podcast Episodes

Meghan Markle is giving Joe Rogan a run for his money with her new podcast, "Archetypes," which rocketed to the top of the Spotify charts, knocking the controversial commentator back to No. 2. The success of her debut episode was especially impressive considering how critical the initial reviews were. As The Telegraph put it, although "Archetypes" seeks to dismantle the ways in which women are held back, in reality, it's yet another way for Meghan to push her own agenda.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with longtime friend and living legend Serena Williams for the premiere, but, according to reviewers, she barely got a word in — The Spectator claimed it took 11 minutes for Williams to say anything substantial. In fact, The Times denounced "Archetypes" as "pure, narcissistic gibberish." Shockingly, the word Meghan said over 200 times in her first podcast was "I," according to royal expert Kinsey Schofield (via Express).

All eyes were on whether the former actor would turn it around for episode two, when Mariah Carey joined her for a chat. And, according to PR experts, there was a notable difference this time around.