Royal Insider Sheds Light On What Kate And William Were Really Like When They First Started Dating

Kate Middleton has been married to Prince William since 2011, but there was a time when this established senior royal couple was just getting to know one another. In fact, the new Prince and Princess of Wales dated for a long time by some people's standards, with the British media coining the nickname "Waity Katie" for the eventual future queen consort of England. Incidentally, some reports suggest that early on, the royal family found humor in nicknames fans might feel were insulting to Kate and her family.

In any event, since we want to know every detail of Kate and William's life, it's only normal to wonder what their relationship was like back in the day when they first started dating.

The couple met in college in 2001, with the Princess of Wales admitting she was "shy" about chatting with the prince (via People). The Prince of Wales and his future bride were reportedly just friends for a year before things turned romantic. "It just sort of blossomed from then on," William said in their 2010 engagement interview.

According to a royal insider, indeed, the future king of England and his wife enjoyed a pretty normal courtship, if you can believe that.