We Finally Know When King Charles' Official Crowning Will Likely Happen
One thing we learned when Queen Elizabeth died last month is that while an heir immediately takes over as monarch, with King Charles being declared sovereign the very moment his mother passed on, it takes a hot minute for a coronation to be planned and carried out.
This is normal operating procedure for the royal family. Consider that the Queen became sovereign when her father, King George VI, died in February of 1952 (via History). Her coronation didn't take place until more than a year later in June of 1953.
The exact date? June 2nd of that year. Now, flash forward 70 years, and we will likely be celebrating another coronation; this time of the Queen's son, King Charles. That is, if new reports are to be believed that the new monarch will officially be crowned on Saturday, June 3, 2023 (via Bloomberg).
The timing checks out, given its significance for the King, and because by that point, hopefully the royal family and fans alike can embrace a celebratory spirit instead of feeling mournful about the occasion. Indeed, the coronation will include multiple days of events that also may mean Britain can enjoy one or more bank holidays.
King Charles has attended a coronation before
As far as what exactly will transpire when King Charles is crowned, Forbes reports that far fewer people will attend the prestigious ceremony than in 1953, with a quarter of the 8,000 folks who watched Queen Elizabeth's coronation allowed in Westminster Abbey this time.
Meanwhile, consider that when the King is crowned, this momentous occasion will not mark his first time at a coronation. Indeed, the head of the royal family was the first kid to see a his mother crowned Queen, with the young prince having received a special, hand-painted invite and his outfit for the event being preserved to this day (via Royal.uk).
Only time will tell if other royal children will attend the upcoming coronation. We are keeping our fingers crossed that little Prince Louis of Wales is allowed to join the festivities, since his antics at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee were among the most entertaining moments of the entire celebration. And as for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Archie and Lilibet — titles or not — how wonderful would it be to see the cousins united all together when their grandfather is crowned?