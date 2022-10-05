We Finally Know When King Charles' Official Crowning Will Likely Happen

One thing we learned when Queen Elizabeth died last month is that while an heir immediately takes over as monarch, with King Charles being declared sovereign the very moment his mother passed on, it takes a hot minute for a coronation to be planned and carried out.

This is normal operating procedure for the royal family. Consider that the Queen became sovereign when her father, King George VI, died in February of 1952 (via History). Her coronation didn't take place until more than a year later in June of 1953.

The exact date? June 2nd of that year. Now, flash forward 70 years, and we will likely be celebrating another coronation; this time of the Queen's son, King Charles. That is, if new reports are to be believed that the new monarch will officially be crowned on Saturday, June 3, 2023 (via Bloomberg).

The timing checks out, given its significance for the King, and because by that point, hopefully the royal family and fans alike can embrace a celebratory spirit instead of feeling mournful about the occasion. Indeed, the coronation will include multiple days of events that also may mean Britain can enjoy one or more bank holidays.