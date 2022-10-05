General Hospital Fans Are Split On Carly's Nixon Falls-Like Journey To Her Past

On "General Hospital," when the plane flying her to a leadership seminar in Aruba was caught in a hurricane, making an emergency landing in Jacksonville, Florida, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) was suddenly dropped into her hometown and has been forced to confront events from her past (via Soap Dirt).

Soap Hub commented that thrusting her into a far away place with drama to deal with was similar to her ex-husband Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Benard) journey to Nixon Falls — sans the amnesia and falling in love with someone. The site goes on to argue that her past had already been dealt with back when the character first appeared on the show, and that this current storyline is a needless retread.

As Soap Central tells the story — when Carly was 16 she was going by her birth name of Caroline Benson and was best friends with Charlotte 'Carly' Roberts. Caroline was coerced into sleeping with Charlotte's father. When Charlotte found out, she ran away in a speeding car that crashed and her mother told everyone she was dead. Caroline fled town, taking on the name 'Carly Roberts.' But, Charlotte didn't die, resurfacing years later going by the name Reese, and was eventually killed yet again.

Now, in Jacksonville, Carly ran into Charlotte's mother Peyton Honeycut (Linda Purl), who still holds a grudge and Carly must now deal face the ghosts of her past...again.