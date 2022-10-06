Biden's Word Choice During Florida Visit Is A Bit Puzzling

Joe Biden has reportedly shared his plans for 2024 with an unlikely source, in the clearest sign yet that he intends to go for re-election. Per NBC News, the commander-in-chief told Rev. Al Sharpton that he's definitely planning to run again, as revealed by one of Sharpton's staffers. The president notably asked Sharpton for his opinion on a potential presidential campaign back in 2019, suggesting he could be following the same path this time around.

Biden may have a tough journey ahead of him though, with a recent poll cited by The Hill divulging that 45% of respondents would vote for Donald Trump in a potential re-match, while 41% would pick Biden. Aside from battling dodgy approval ratings, the president keeps putting his foot in his mouth. Biden had an awkward moment with Peter Doocy that everyone was talking about when he was caught on a hot mic openly insulting the Fox News reporter.

NBC News reported that Biden had referred to Doocy as "a stupid son of a b****" after he posed a question about inflation, not realizing his comment was audible. USA Today subsequently confirmed the two men had worked things out behind closed doors, with Doocy noting during an appearance on Fox News that the president had called him personally to clear the air. Now, Biden is being put on blast again after swearing within earshot.