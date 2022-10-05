Joe Biden Has Reportedly Shared His Plans For 2024 With An Unlikely Source

President Joe Biden is keeping his 2024 plans close to his chest for the time being, but we do know the current president would welcome the opportunity to face off against former commander-in-chief Donald Trump once again.

As Politico reported earlier this year during a press conference in Brussels, the topic of running for re-election in 2024 came up. And, although Biden remained vague, the president did confirm, "In the next election, I'd be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."

Biden also pointed to his decades of political experience, including while working under President Barack Obama, noting simply, "I don't think you'll find any European leader who thinks that I am not up to the job," which is in stark contrast to Trump. Previously, in an interview with ABC News, Biden quipped, after smiling widely, "Why would I not run against Donald Trump? He's the nominee, that increases the prospect of running."

The president clarified that he would have to be in good health to consider the prospect again, however, he's open to the idea generally speaking. Business Insider pointed out that, if he gets another term, Biden will be 86 when leaving the White House. But insiders reckon age isn't even an issue for him.

In fact, we may have the biggest sign yet that a 2024 Biden run is definitely happening.