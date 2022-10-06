What General Hospital's Eden McCoy Really Thinks Of Joss' Apparent Secret Crush On Dex

While many fans are rooting for young couple Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Cameron Webber (William Lipton) on "General Hospital," the relationship has been put through the wringer. The two became a couple over time but were thrown for a loop when the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) video recorded them having sex for the first time and distributed it to the city, framing Trina Robinson (then Sydney Mikayla) for the crime (via Soaps Spoilers).

As Soap Central reports, this horrific event, coupled with the fact that Josslyn learned Cameron was hiding a secret, put a huge strain on Joss and Cam's relationship. Now, there's a new potential threat to the relationship in the form of Dex Heller (Evan Hofer).

Josslyn recently encountered Dex Heller, a mobster-in-training. While at first she was horrified by his brutal mob activities, he saved two lives and helped Joss dumpster dive for her sister's necklace, according to Soap Opera Spy, and the two found themselves attracted to each other.

Recently, McCoy discussed her thoughts on how the attraction between Dex and Joss will affect the storyline.