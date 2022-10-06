Meghan Markle's Red Outfit May Act As One Huge Yet Hidden Message

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester, England, in September and new photos from the event have surfaced this week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on-hand to meet with delegates and to attend the organization's signature summit at which Meghan was the keynote speaker, according to People magazine. Meghan has served as a counselor for the organization since 2014.

"I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this incredible organization and all that it provides, as well as accomplishes," Meghan said in her speech. One Young World is a nonprofit organization that provides today's youth with access to "global luminaries" whom they can talk to about facilitating their ideas for the "world's most pressing issues," according to LinkedIn.

For the appearance, Meghan wore a red blouse and a matching pair of trousers designed by sustainable brand Another Tomorrow, according to Page Six. And, as more photos are being released, it seems as though Meghan may have been sending a message with the outfit that she chose.