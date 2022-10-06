Sarah Ferguson Opens Up About The Unique Way She Dealt With Prince Andrew's Scandals

It can be hard to keep track of the drama surrounding the royal family as it seems to be continually developing. In the case of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, things seem to be going back and forth between bad and worse. A Peacock documentary called "Prince Andrew: Banished" came out on October 5, and as one might guess from the title, it's not a glowing review. Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties, and there doesn't seem to be any reason for his brother, King Charles III, to bring him back to work.

Here's a quick timeline of Prince Andrew's fall from grace. In 1999, three years after his divorce from Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Prince Andrew met Jeffrey Epstein, financier and later convicted sex offender, per The Mirror . Virginia Giuffre claims that Prince Andrew sexually abused her three different times in 2001. Fast forward to 2019 and Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking and committed suicide in his jail cell, and in November of that year, Prince Andrew was interviewed for BBC Newsnight about his connection with Epstein and the allegations by Giuffre. The interview was a train wreck, and it did nothing to help Prince Andrew's case, per The New York Times. In 2022, Prince Andrew settled out of court with Virginia Giuffre, and the queen stripped him of his military titles.

So what did ex-wife Sarah Ferguson do to deal with all this?