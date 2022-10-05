How The Royal Family Is Crushing Prince Andrew's Dreams

Prince Andrew's scandal is about to take over headlines yet again, as a new documentary dropped on October 5. The Peacock documentary "Prince Andrew: Banished," will likely bring more shame to the royal family. According to Variety, the film spills more details about Andrew, the Duke of York, and his friend Jeffrey Epstein. The scoop on the documentary has been brought to light as a former royal officer lifts the lid on Andrew's behavior.

Royal protection officer Paul Page weighed in about "Randy Andy's" behavior on "Prince Andrew: Banished." Page revealed in the documentary (via Page Six), "We used to have a joke that he should have a revolving door in his bedroom." Page worked for the royal family from 1998 until 2004 and explained, "The amount of women going in and out of there, it was just literally every other day someone would be coming in to see him . . . a different one every time."

Page said the queen's second son wasn't nice to the royal protection officers. The ex-protection officer explained an incident when the Duke of York asked to speak to a team member after they wouldn't let Andy's girl into the palace. Page said (per Page Six), "One of my colleagues took the phone. He shouted at the top of his voice, 'You listen to me, you fat, lardy-a** c***. If you don't let my guest in, I'm going to come down there.'" Prince Charming, he's not.

Meanwhile, the royal family is crushing Andrew's dreams.