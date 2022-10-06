The Real Reason Prince Harry And Elton John Just Joined Forces

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020. A short while after making their decision to leave the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about it. During that interview, Harry explained that the racism within the tabloids was part of the reason that he and his wife felt that they needed to make a move, according to BBC News. "The UK is not bigoted, the UK press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids," the Duke of Sussex explained, adding that the press creates a "toxic environment" of "control and fear."

Since then, Harry and Meghan have both taken steps to protect their privacy. Aside from living their lives out of the spotlight and keeping their children out of the public eye, they've also taken legal actions against publications they say have worked to defame them. Earlier in 2022, for example, Harry filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited after the Mail on Sunday published an article that Harry claims "improperly and cynically tried to manipulate and confuse public opinion," according to CNN. Meanwhile, Meghan also previously filed a lawsuit against the publication's parent company, according to the Washington Post. Flash forward to October 2022, and Harry has teamed up with Elton John to take even more action against the tabloids.