Mckenna Grace On Playing Jan Broberg In Peacock's A Friend Of The Family - Exclusive Interview

You play Jan Broberg as a teenager in the series. Was it difficult portraying this character who's based on a real person and telling their story?

It was very [difficult]. That was probably the most challenging part of the role. It was scary to play a real person. It's so important that Jan [Broberg] was such a big part of our show, which was amazing, and it was great to be able to talk to her. She was always open and honest with me and everyone on set, and that meant a lot. That was one of the most important parts of playing her — to make sure that she was okay with what I was doing, and with the scripts and what was going on in the show. She was so amazing and helpful and cooperative.

It feels like such a respectful portrayal because you have worked closely with the real Jan Broberg. You're not exploiting someone's story; you're helping to tell it. That really comes across.

That was the most important part for me in my first meeting about the show. My question was, "Is Jan involved in this? How involved are Jan and her family?" Because I don't want to be telling her story for the sake of it. I want to make sure that we're telling it how she would've wanted.

You get to work quite closely with Colin Hanks and Anna Paquin, as they play your parents. What was that like?

They are wonderful. It was so fun to be able to work with them. It was cool working with Anna because she was a child actor and one of the youngest Academy Award winners. It's not every day that I get to work with people who were child actors, especially not female child actors who have had such successful careers like she has. I don't know many other people like that. Being a child actor myself, it's really cool to hear what it was like for her and have her give me advice.

Colin Hanks — I told him that I was going to say this the last day when I wrapped. I was like, "Mr. Colin, I'm going to be saying in this press that you are genuinely one of my favorite people I've ever worked with. You are so cool." I adore him. He is so talented and nice and funny, and he's genuinely one of my favorite people I've ever met or worked with. I love him.