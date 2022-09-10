The Most Important Things To Remember Going Into Season 5 Of The Handmaid's Tale

Blessed be the fruit loops, Season 5 of Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" debuts on September 14 with the first two episodes: "Morning" and "Ballet."

The stars of the show converged on Toronto Thursday night (September 8) to celebrate the new season at the Toronto International Film Festival, per Entertainment Weekly. Not only were stars like Elisabeth Moss in attendance, but showrunner, creator, and writer Bruce Miller was also there. Miller shocked fans by announcing that "The Handmaid's Tale" had been renewed for its sixth and final season.

Miller also confirmed that "The Testaments," adapted from Margaret Atwood's literary sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale" by the same name, is in development (via Entertainment Weekly). Atwood fans already know that this adaptation of "The Handmaid's Tale" has already diverged from the book, so we can probably expect the same to happen with The Testaments. In the book, Serena Joy never gets pregnant, and her fight for and focus on Nichole never stopped, to the point where she became more a symbol than a person. Our Serena, however, has given up on Nichole completely in light of her "miraculous" pregnancy — something we still feel suspicious about.

Before we get to Season 6 and the sequel, however, we still need to get through Season 5. In case you don't have time to binge-watch the old episodes before the first episodes drop, we've put together everything you need to know before Season 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale" begins.