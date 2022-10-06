The Surprising Reason Donald Trump Compared Himself To George Washington & Abraham Lincoln

Former President Donald Trump has had a complicated year. He's found himself wrapped up in a handful of legal troubles, including a lawsuit from the state of New York on charges of fraud (via The New York Times). He's also dealing with the possibility of being held responsible for encouraging the actions taken by insurrectionists at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

On top of that, Trump is still dealing with the fallout of the raid on his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, where we learned he had taken several classified documents from the White House after losing the 2020 election. However, he seems to have flipped the controversy into a positive, Business Insider reports. "They've given us about $5 billion of free publicity," Trump said at the Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami. "People say, 'That's a nice house.' If it weren't so nice they probably wouldn't be doing it."

However, Trump's strange comments on the raid of his home at the Hispanic Leadership Conference this week weren't the only controversial remarks made.