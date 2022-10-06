Who Were Abe Carver's Brothers On Days Of Our Lives?

"Days of Our Lives" fans have watched Abraham Carver (James Reynolds) become one of the most beloved and loyal citizens in Salem over the years. Abe was first seen in town in 1981 when he was a police officer who was assigned to investigate Anna Brady's claims of being sold into slavery, via Soap Central. Through the years, Abe has had relationships with women such as Valerie Grant and Tamara Price. However, he truly fell head over heels in love after meeting Lexie Brooks (Renee Jones). The couple eventually began dating and later tied the knot. However, their marriage was full of drama.

As an adult, Lexie discovered that the woman she believed to be her aunt, Celeste, was really her mother and that her biological father was none other than Salem's biggest villain, Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo). Lexie began to grow close to Stefano, which caused issues within her marriage, per Soaps in Depth.

Through their relationship, Abe and Lexie also dealt with infertility, a baby swap situation, infidelity, and the discovery of Abe's long-lost son, Brandon Walker, via Monsters and Critics. However, one of the hardest things that the couple had to endure before Lexie's tragic death was her feelings for Abe's brother, Jonah Carver.