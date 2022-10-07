The Justice Department May Not Be Done With Donald Trump Just Yet

As Sky News noted, when the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in August 2022, the whole world was shocked, whether they supported him or not. Although Trump was already facing three high-profile criminal investigations at the time, the raid had nothing to do with any of them. Rather, officials learned that the former president took several boxes full of documents home to Florida with him after his term ended, rather than handing them over as required.

The National Archives and Records Administration, which handles the preservation of government and historical records, demanded the return of the boxes — which included classified information that likely carries a high security risk — before passing the case over to the Department of Justice to ascertain whether Trump had violated federal law.

Per The Guardian, the former "Apprentice" host didn't take the raid well, branding the FBI "political monsters" at a rally. The search ultimately recovered 33 boxes with over 100 classified documents. Trump had already returned 200 other classified records following multiple requests, but that was only after he and his attorneys stymied the investigation at every turn, which ultimately forced the FBI to act.

Although sources maintain that Trump will get away with his reported crimes, particularly since he's evaded capture until now, there's reason to believe he hasn't escaped the DOJ just yet.