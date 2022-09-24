Sources Say This Is The Real Reason Trump Might Get Away With His Reported Crimes

Major questions are still surrounding the New York attorney general's investigation into and lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his children, and the Trump Organization. In a press release on September 21, the attorney general's office outlined AG Letitia James' argument, the state is claiming that Donald, his children, and other senior members of the Trump Organization participated in "years of financial fraud to obtain a host of economic benefits," including the former president "falsely inflat[ing] his net worth by billions of dollars to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms."

According to Politico, Trump's legal team had made "last-minute settlement overtures" to avoid the 222-page lawsuit, in which James is asking for "$250 million" in penalties and banning Trump and "his three oldest children" from buying or selling real estate, or get a loan, in New York for at least five years.

This is only one of at least six legal battles Trump is currently involved in, per The New York Times. In Georgia, for instance, Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, is leading a criminal investigation into whether or not Trump, as well as others, "interfered with the 2020 presidential election." Back in New York, The Times reports a criminal case in Manhattan can be directly impacted by the attorney general's lawsuit.

Despite the startling amount of Americans that want to see Trump prosecuted, James' lawsuit itself won't result in criminal charges for the former president.