Inside Loretta Lynn And Patsy Cline's Deep Friendship

Loretta Lynn will forever be remembered as one of country music's biggest stars, but she didn't get there alone. Fighting a male-dominated industry at the beginning of her career, Lynn found support from other female singers, including best friends Tammy Wynette and Patsy Cline. As the singer once said, "Best friends are like husbands. You only need one at a time" (via Cleveland.com).

Lynn's friendship with Cline, in particular, became that of country legend. They first met in 1961 when they were both 29 years old. Cline was a few months older than Lynn, and Lynn looked up to her as a mentor (via Biography). They quickly became incredibly close, discovering that they had dozens of things in common, including their record label and producer.

The singers only knew each other for a short while, as Cline tragically died in a plane crash two years after they first met (via American Songwriter). However, those two years felt like a lifetime for Lynn, who has described their deep friendship in detail.