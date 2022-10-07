Who Will Soap Vet Alley Mills Play On General Hospital?

Alley Mills is well-known as the mom from the hit show "The Wonder Years," which also starred Fred Savage. She's been on such shows as "Hill Street Blues," "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," "Profiler," "The Associates," "Lou Grant," and "Touched by an Angel," and others. In an interview on KTLA 5 with her late husband, actor Orson Bean, the couple talked about a play they co-starred in called "Nasty Habits." According to Deadline, Mills also appeared in the play "Morning's at Seven" with Dan Lauria, who played her husband on "The Wonder Years."

However, it was Mills' role as Pamela Douglas on "The Bold and the Beautiful" that made her a soap opera star. She became particularly popular with fans during the "Honey Bear" storyline in which Pam tied Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) to a chair, drizzled her with honey, and sicced a grizzly bear on her, hoping she would get eaten. Luckily, Pam's plan failed, and the two went on with their dramatic business as usual. In 2021, Pamela returned to "B&B" after a two-year hiatus, joined by Charlie Webber (Dick Christie), and the two caused a lot of trouble for Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and other characters on the show, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Now, Alley Mills is set to play a character on the sudser "General Hospital," and fans are itching to know who it will be.