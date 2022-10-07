Who Will Soap Vet Alley Mills Play On General Hospital?
Alley Mills is well-known as the mom from the hit show "The Wonder Years," which also starred Fred Savage. She's been on such shows as "Hill Street Blues," "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," "Profiler," "The Associates," "Lou Grant," and "Touched by an Angel," and others. In an interview on KTLA 5 with her late husband, actor Orson Bean, the couple talked about a play they co-starred in called "Nasty Habits." According to Deadline, Mills also appeared in the play "Morning's at Seven" with Dan Lauria, who played her husband on "The Wonder Years."
However, it was Mills' role as Pamela Douglas on "The Bold and the Beautiful" that made her a soap opera star. She became particularly popular with fans during the "Honey Bear" storyline in which Pam tied Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) to a chair, drizzled her with honey, and sicced a grizzly bear on her, hoping she would get eaten. Luckily, Pam's plan failed, and the two went on with their dramatic business as usual. In 2021, Pamela returned to "B&B" after a two-year hiatus, joined by Charlie Webber (Dick Christie), and the two caused a lot of trouble for Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and other characters on the show, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
Now, Alley Mills is set to play a character on the sudser "General Hospital," and fans are itching to know who it will be.
Who will Alley Mills play on General Hospital?
Soap Opera Digest recently announced that Alley Mills will be joining the "General Hospital" cast in an as-yet-unknown role. Soaps in Depth speculated that since "Happy Days" actress Linda Purl recently appeared on "GH" as Peyton Honeycutt, a woman with a connection to Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), Mills could be a part of that storyline as well.
Considering Mills' character on "The Bold and the Beautiful" was known as "the Lemon Bar Lady," Celebrating the Soaps suggests that she could be handing out desserts to the residents of Port Charles. In addition to Carly's current storyline, it's possible that Mills' mystery character could be connected to one of the show's other hot plots, such as Elizabeth Webber's (Rebecca Herbst) curious past or Austin Gatlin-Holt's (Roger Howarth) secret female boss.
Whatever role Mills plays on "General Hospital," fans will no doubt be intrigued.