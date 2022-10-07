The Royal Family Was Reportedly Stricter About The Queen's Funeral Coverage Than We Thought

On September 19, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was broadcast by TV outlets from around the world. In the U.K., 28 million people watched the live proceedings and 11.4 million people tuned in the U.S. (via Newsweek). As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, it was the first time a funeral service for a British monarch was broadcast on TV. When George VI died in 1952, TV coverage was limited to the funeral procession.

In addition to the TV broadcast, many people watched the proceedings through streaming services and their phones (via The Guardian). During the days leading up to the service, viewers could even watch live feeds while the queen lay in state. Writing in The New York Times, TV critic James Poniewozik observed, "By 2022, viewers take divine omniscience for granted. If we can think of it, we should be able to see it."

So, when it was announced that the royal family placed limits on the British media regarding the funeral footage, journalists began expressing their dismay. Stewart Purvis, ITN's former editor called the decision self-censorship. "Once it's been transmitted, once we recorded in our own homes and our own video recorders and suddenly we're being told that certain sequences didn't happen, we can't show them again and it's just unrealistic," he told LBC, per The Guardian. Now longtime BBC presenter David Dimbleby is adding his voice to the criticism and shedding light on these restrictive royal requirements.