Sarah Ferguson Opens Up About The Queen's Corgis

Queen Elizabeth II was rarely seen without her corgis. The former monarch was given her first corgi in 1933 by her father, King George VI. A seven-year-old Elizabeth named the puppy Dookie, which was reportedly the nickname given to her father when he was Prince Albert, Duke of York (via Marie Claire). He took on the name George after his coronation in 1937 (via Royal Central).

Over the course of her reign, the queen had over 30 corgis, having bred 14 generations of the dog (via Reader's Digest). The last corgis she owned were Sandy and Muick. They said goodbye to their beloved owner as her coffin passed the quadrangle at Windsor Castle on a gun carriage (via The Guardian).

Shortly after her death, it was announced that Sandy and Muick would be given to Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. The Duke of York and her granddaughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, initially gave the dogs to the queen during lockdown in 2021 (via The Guardian).