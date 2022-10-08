Gavin Newsom Has Just Made Dolly Parton's Dream Of Child Literacy Come True

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The term "giving back" gets overused a lot, but in the case of Dolly Parton, it's a way of life. The iconic country star grew up in poverty in rural Tennessee, sharing a two-room cabin with her parents and 11 siblings. Those days of scraping by are long gone, but Parton has never forgotten her roots, and her joy comes from helping others in need. Over the years, she has helped disaster victims, high school students with college dreams, hospitalized children, and bald eagles, just to name a few causes (per Billboard).

But one of Parton's most cherished causes is literacy. As she has explained, "[M]y Daddy...was the smartest man I have ever known, but I know in my heart his inability to read probably kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams." Determined to help children achieve their own dreams, Parton began donating books to children in her birthplace of Sevier County, and from there, the Imagination Library was born. The award-winning program, which has expanded to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and Australia, provides free books to children from birth to age five, helping to ensure a lifelong love of reading.

The Imagination Library works through partnerships with local affiliates, meaning that sponsors organize in their area and raise the necessary funds, which comes to $2.10 per registered child per month. Depending on the location, that can run to six figures or more. That's not an issue any more in California, thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom.