Expert's Take On Why Hillary Clinton Didn't Win In 2016 Has Twitter Divided

It seemed like a plot line too outlandish even for a soap opera: An established political figure loses her own presidential bid to a rookie rival best known for his failed casino and his reality show. But it was real, all right – Hillary Clinton was defeated in a shocker run against Donald Trump in 2016. Naturally, there was lots of speculation about the reason for the loss. Some theorized that the former secretary of state brought too much baggage with her from previous administrations; others pointed to Donald Trump's branding as a businessman who would support the middle class rather than special interests.

One of Clinton's closest allies has a different theory, however. Speaking on "The View" on October 6, Huma Abedin opined that Clinton was at a disadvantage based on her gender. Women in politics, she suggested, are held to expectations that would never be imposed on men. "All these impossible standards, you know, she needs to be taller, shorter, talk this way," she said. "This is annoying, you know, she looks angry when she speaks. It was almost like you couldn't win no matter what you said."

Abedin, who was Clinton's campaign vice chair during the election, added that these standards feed into the public perception of what an American president should be. "We can't see women as commander-in-chief," she said. "We close our eyes and you think of president and you think of a man."

Twitter, as always, had lots of reactions.