Why An Expert Thinks Hillary Clinton May Be Revving Up For A 2024 Presidential Run

Hillary Clinton seems pretty adamant that another White House bid is not in the cards for her (via CBS News). But the 2016 candidate swearing off the notion of another campaign for the top job hasn't stopped people from speculating about Clinton potentially going up against Donald Trump once again in 2024. After all, the Democrat told Norah O'Donnell in September that if the controversial conservative attempts to re-stake his claim on the Oval Office, "he should be soundly defeated."

Now a top political advisor is claiming that the former first lady's recent comments about the state of the country hint at her plans for the future, which fly in the face of what Clinton has said about running for president again. Dick Morris, who previously worked for Bill Clinton and now advises Trump, is of the opinion that the former senator's open criticism of immigration policy signals the possibility of an opportunity for her to run as a "moderate" in the upcoming election (via Daily Mail).

Specifically, Morris pointed to Clinton speaking out against "open borders" while he was guesting on John Catsimatidis' Cat's Roundtable on WABC radio. "Hillary is just dusting off Bill's playbook that I wrote for him and applying it herself this year," Morris said.

But he had more to say on the matter, to be sure.