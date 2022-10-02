Why An Expert Thinks Hillary Clinton May Be Revving Up For A 2024 Presidential Run
Hillary Clinton seems pretty adamant that another White House bid is not in the cards for her (via CBS News). But the 2016 candidate swearing off the notion of another campaign for the top job hasn't stopped people from speculating about Clinton potentially going up against Donald Trump once again in 2024. After all, the Democrat told Norah O'Donnell in September that if the controversial conservative attempts to re-stake his claim on the Oval Office, "he should be soundly defeated."
Now a top political advisor is claiming that the former first lady's recent comments about the state of the country hint at her plans for the future, which fly in the face of what Clinton has said about running for president again. Dick Morris, who previously worked for Bill Clinton and now advises Trump, is of the opinion that the former senator's open criticism of immigration policy signals the possibility of an opportunity for her to run as a "moderate" in the upcoming election (via Daily Mail).
Specifically, Morris pointed to Clinton speaking out against "open borders" while he was guesting on John Catsimatidis' Cat's Roundtable on WABC radio. "Hillary is just dusting off Bill's playbook that I wrote for him and applying it herself this year," Morris said.
But he had more to say on the matter, to be sure.
Democrats may need Hillary in 2024
According to Dick Morris, Democrats have fallen out of love with the President and "are planning to dump Biden" (via New York Post). So who will left-leaning voters get behind instead? During the same provocative radio interview, the advisor named Hillary Clinton as a potential candidate who could win over former Joe Biden supporters.
Morris went so far as to predict exactly when the former candidate will announce her White House bid, saying the declaration will come after the upcoming midterm elections. According to him, if Republicans win back control of the legislature, Clinton can say, "See, the left cost us the House and the Senate." And then, she'll be the moderate alternative.
"I know that's her strategy because it's the strategy I designed for Bill Clinton in 1992," he claimed.
Meanwhile, poll after poll supports the notion that Democrats are against Biden running for re-election in 2024 (via The Fresno Bee). It looks like Kamala Harris, who recently suffered a viral gaffe, and Clinton, are neck-and-neck for who voters would prefer to see on the ticket.