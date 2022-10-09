Who Soap Vet James Hyde Will Play On The Young And The Restless

If James Hyde looks familiar to daytime television viewers, that's because he certainly is. The actor previously had roles on "Passions," "Another World," and "As The World Turns," according to his official IMDb page. And now it looks like he can add "The Young and the Restless" to his long list of credits as he's set to make his debut in Genoa City on October 21, as detailed by Soap Opera Digest. Hyde will be bringing the "mysterious" Jeremy Stark to the screen, and while we're not entirely sure what to expect for Stark's path on the soap, viewers should prepare for an intertwined dynamic with Diane Jenkins.

Now, as far as what's in store for Hyde on "The Young and the Restless," no one knows yet, but he did take to his Instagram account to write, "Wanted to announce that I'm joining @youngandrestlesscbs. I'm so happy to be part of this iconic show. My first air date 10/21 — I shared a connection with Dianne Jenkins @swaltersashby !! She's amazing and can't wait for you to see what happens!!"

Many of his social media followers wrote comments such as, "You being on the cast is enough for me to start watching 'The Young and the Restless' again! Have lots of fun!" and, "I am SO SO SO excited about this. I was a 'Passions' nut! After it ended, I moved on to 'Y&R.' This is so awesome!!" In other words, we're all going to tune in to find out what the writers have in store for Hyde's character.