Soap Vet Trevor St. John Explains How He Ended Up On The Young And The Restless

Trevor St. John is no stranger to the world of daytime television, having played Todd Manning for nearly a decade on "One Life to Live" following Roger Howarth's exit. However, upon Howarth's return to the series, his character was repackaged as the twin brother of Todd, who believed he was Todd after being brainwashed (via Soaps In Depth).

Now, after years away from the soap scene, St. John is making his grand return. Per Soap Central, it was announced in August that he'd be joining the cast of "The Young and the Restless" in a top-secret new role. Production kept details about his character under wraps, but further information is finally emerging.

Thankfully, St. John is opening up about his new "Y&R" role, revealing his thoughts about returning to daytime television after such a lengthy absence. Fans of St. John will be elated to learn the inside scoop on how his shocking debut on "The Young and the Restless" came to be. Not only that, but he's also dishing on his thoughts on fellow soap vet Peter Bergman.