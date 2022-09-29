Soap Vet Trevor St. John Explains How He Ended Up On The Young And The Restless
Trevor St. John is no stranger to the world of daytime television, having played Todd Manning for nearly a decade on "One Life to Live" following Roger Howarth's exit. However, upon Howarth's return to the series, his character was repackaged as the twin brother of Todd, who believed he was Todd after being brainwashed (via Soaps In Depth).
Now, after years away from the soap scene, St. John is making his grand return. Per Soap Central, it was announced in August that he'd be joining the cast of "The Young and the Restless" in a top-secret new role. Production kept details about his character under wraps, but further information is finally emerging.
Thankfully, St. John is opening up about his new "Y&R" role, revealing his thoughts about returning to daytime television after such a lengthy absence. Fans of St. John will be elated to learn the inside scoop on how his shocking debut on "The Young and the Restless" came to be. Not only that, but he's also dishing on his thoughts on fellow soap vet Peter Bergman.
Trevor St. John says he was shocked by his return to daytime TV
When the news broke that Trevor St. John was joining the cast of "The Young and the Restless," there was a lot of mystery surrounding his new secret role with fans coming up with theories about the part he will play on the soap. Thankfully, St. John is clearing up all of the confusion and giving more details on what led to his return to daytime television after almost a decade away (via Soaps).
In a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest, St. John revealed that the return caught him completely off guard. He said, "I was both surprised and flattered. Actually, surprised is not a strong enough word. I was more shocked." He added, "I actually worked with Co-Executive Producer and Head Writer Josh Griffith briefly in New York, and liked him and his writing, so I knew I was going to be in good hands,"
St. John also commented on fellow "Y&R" star Peter Bergman and had nothing but positive things to say about the soap star, recounting, "I actually ran into him a week or so before my first shooting day while there for a wardrobe fitting. ... He told me how happy he was that I was doing the role, and without being condescending or self-aggrandizing, generously offered his insights into how to navigate the gig."