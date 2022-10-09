What The Handmaid's Tale Can Teach Us About The Women-Led Protests In Iran

Margaret Atwood hasn't been shy about "The Handmaid's Tale" being based on real-world events. The Harvard graduate based the book in and around Cambridge, which the Hulu adaptation has kept true to. But the protest scene in Season 1, Episode 3 of Hulu's adaptation of the book looks more like a scene out of present-day Tehran than Boston.

Younger generations of Americans might just be waking up to the continued struggles for gender equality as the broader effects of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade come to light. But Iranians have been fighting to get equal rights back since March 1979, when — as The Washington Post reported — women took to the streets, protesting a rumor about compulsory hijab wearing that would later become a reality. The protest, held on International Women's Day, brought more than 100,000 women to the streets who saw the rights they used to have under the shah be stripped away by Ayatollah Khomeini in the newly-established Islamic Republic of Iran (via Rare Historical Photos).

But the protests that have been breaking out nationwide daily in Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16 have more fire and fury than Iranians have seen in generations.

Rama Rahimpour explained to Jon Stewart on an episode of his podcast, "The Problem With," that these younger generations of protestors not only have more anger but have a clear goal: bring an end to the gender apartheid in Iran at any cost.