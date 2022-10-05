Season 5, Episode 5 Of The Handmaid's Tale Finally Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Gilead's Early Days

There are dangers in romanticizing the past. If you can't look at it clearly, can't take accountability for your hand in how your life got to this point, you're just going to be doomed to repeat the cycle. Unfortunately for Serena Waterford, this cycle she's found herself caught up in had a significant role shift for her; she's the pregnant woman this time and, in Season 5, Episode 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale," called "Fairytale," she learns exactly what being pregnant under Gilead's rules means.

In case you've forgotten the smaller details of the "The Handmaid's Tale" storyline: when we met Serena in Season 1, she was the meek wife of a commander June thought may have been powerful. As nice and warm as Serena could act, however, we learned quickly how dark Serena could be — especially if she didn't get her own way. "Don't mistake my meekness for weakness," she had warned.

The only time June had been safe from Serena's physical wrath had been when she was pregnant with Nichole. Like we heard Janine tell Esther in Season 5, Episode 2 and heard again from the young guardian in Season 5, Episode 5: If you're a woman in Gilead, the time you'll be treated the best is if you're pregnant.

The best, Serena is learning, is all about what's best for the child inside of her. Her own wants and needs — her autonomy — are pushed aside in ways that, for her, she probably couldn't have imagined.