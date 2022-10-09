The Herschel Walker Political Mess Fully Explained

It didn't take long for the backlash to manifest in lower poll numbers for Herschel Walker. Polling website FiveThirtyEight shows an almost four point difference between Walker and incumbent, Senator Raphael Warnock, as of October 5. Yet another poll conducted by SurveyUSA found that among likely voters, Warnock took charge with a 12% lead, a devastating blow to the Walker campaign.

As he lost his son's public support, Walker has also had to fend off other media outlets reporting on the allegations that he is not as anti-abortion as he claims to be.

In an interview with The New York Times, the woman who claimed Walker urged her to have an abortion in 2009 said that the aspiring politician asked her to have another abortion in 2011. When she refused, the two apparently ended their relationship. Her son — fathered by Walker — is now 10 years old, but has had little contact with his father throughout his life.

"As a father, he's done nothing. He does exactly what the courts say, and that's it," the woman told The New York Times, telling her story under the guise of anonymity to protect her son. "He has to be held responsible, just like the rest of us. And if you're going to run for office, you need to own your life."