Significant Other Directors Dan Berk & Robert Olsen On Their New 'Anti-Date Movie' - Exclusive Interview

How long did the film take to shoot? Did it go according to plan, or were there any hiccups along the way?

Dan: We shot the movie in 27 days. It actually went better than according to plan, because it was slated for a 28-day shoot. It was an incredibly blessed production phase. Everything went incredibly well, due in no small part to our incredibly talented local crew in Portland and our super professional, crazy effective actors, especially Maika [Monroe] and Jake [Lacy].

We're also total prep hounds. We take a very Hitchcockian approach to pre-production, where we prep wildly. Luckily, on this one, it all went according to what we planned. With production, there were no hiccups. We mounted the production during a period of time in the Pacific Northwest where it's usually quite rainy and a little bit unpredictable weather-wise, but we actually got quite lucky. It only rained on one or two days, at least where you could read the rain on camera. There might have been drizzle here or there, but that doesn't necessarily get picked up. The film gods were shining down upon us during production, for sure.

As writers of the screenplay as well, did the final film turn out how you had pictured in your minds?

Dan: Definitely. It was a funny thing — we conceived this film as such a smaller enterprise. When we first wrote it in the middle of [the COVID-19] lockdown, it was like we were going to go out and make it for no money. That was the plan. Because it was pre-vaccination, nobody was filming anything, so we were like, "Let's go shoot a movie on our iPhones."

We wrote the movie as much more of this very small, contemplated kind of art-house thing that didn't require much in the way of VFX or set pieces or anything like that. Once we partnered with Paramount and it became a bigger thing, it evolved quite a bit from that point forth. The development process was in some ways a process of expanding scope and making things feel bigger and making things feel more like a studio release.

The final product is probably better in many ways than what we wrote. The adage that you write one movie, shoot one movie, edit one movie is true, and it has been true on all of our movies. There's always discoveries in post-production that make the film even better than the prior version, or the prior version before that. We were lucky enough to have some really smart executives of Paramount that pushed the post process further in some ways than we would've taken it without their input. We were very lucky in that sense. We're thrilled with the final movie.