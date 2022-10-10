Lucy Lawless Talks Season 3 Of My Life Is Murder - Exclusive Interview

This series is interesting because even though it has the subject matter of murder, it doesn't get too dark, and it's still quite enjoyable. How do you feel like you've been able to strike that balance with the tone?

We didn't want [that dark tone]. We thought the world was so nasty at the time, and we didn't want to be putting that out into the universe. You've still got to have a murderer crime, but we thought the world had seen enough of blue-lipped girls wrapped in plastic — it's horrifying.

That's not what our show is about. Our show is about hanging out with a lot of people that you want to be your family. They're people that you think could be your friends, and they're in a beautiful, sassy environment, and they have a bit of justice at the end and take down some rich bad guys because that's the most satisfying kind of murderer to take down.

Absolutely. What do you think sets your show apart from other crime shows in a similar genre to it?

I like the urban nature of it. I like that it's a transgressive female character of a certain age who ... The feedback I'm getting on the streets is a lot of people want to be like her, because she lives her life in a bold way and doesn't mind breaking the rules from time to time. She's kind of funny, and even though she does bend the rules sometimes, she's basically on the side of right. That makes you feel good that you've got a naughty friend who's a good person.