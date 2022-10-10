Kate Middleton Shares Her First Video Message As Princess Of Wales

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her successor, King Charles III, announced that William and Catherine would become the Prince and Princess of Wales, per People. Kate's new title is especially poignant as the last person to hold it was her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. But a source pointed out that while "the new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

Of course, Kate has always been one of the hardest-working royals. She's involved with many organizations and charities, including several children's hospitals, the National Portrait Gallery, Natural History Museum, and the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A). She's also patron to some of the U.K.'s most important sporting organizations, notably The Lawn Tennis Association, which includes Katharine, Duchess of Kent, as an associate member, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, as a joint associate member, and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester as honorary president (via the royal family's website).

Her workload increased after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. In fact, Kate took over Harry's role as patron of the Royal Football Union and the Royal Football League. And when it came time to record her first video as the Princess of Wales, Kate decided to send a personal message to the English rugby team, the Red Roses.