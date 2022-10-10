Is General Hospital's Nicholas Chavez Getting Spencer Ready To Fight The Pentonville Bad Guys?

Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) has made a lot of mistakes over the years on "General Hospital," and they've caught up to him. His current "General Hospital" storyline is focusing on his prison sentence after being sent to a maximum security prison called Pentonville (per Soaps in Depth).

In Pentonville, Spencer was able to get a job in the prison library, unknowingly bumping out a guy named Book — named so because he once killed another inmate with a large dictionary. Book, unhappy about this, paid Spencer a visit in the library, hitting him in the head with a book and then forcing the young man to pick it up. Book stood on Spencer's hand preventing him from getting up. Fortunately for Spencer, notorious drug dealer Cyrus Renault entered the room, making Book leave. Spencer was wary that Cyrus would want something in return as payback (via Soap Central).

Actor Chavez recently posted about something happening in real life that could help Spencer while he serves his prison sentence and potentially goes head to head with some "General Hospital" characters you'd hate to know in real life.