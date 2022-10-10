Royal Expert Makes A Bold Claim About Meghan And Harry's Finances

They may live in fashionable Montecito and call the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams friends (via Insider), but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't rolling in the dough. According to royal expert Tina Brown, they're actually poor in comparison to other A-listers.

Responding to reports in the Santa Barbara News-Press about the couple looking for a new "private estate in Hope Ranch," an exclusive area close to their current home, Brown told The Telegraph that Meghan should consider marrying Elon Musk instead if she wants to live there.

As the "Palace Papers" author contended, "It's not very pleasant to be a D-list celebrity who, for them, doesn't have enough money. It's a wholly different game to be with those super-rich people." Brown also described the Sussexes' Montecito mansion as a "humble cottage" compared to the places their friends live in.

The royal expert then waded into the ongoing discourse about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reneging on their deals to spill the royal family's secrets. "They are now in this bind, where they've taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he's supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he's actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it," Brown said.

As far as she's concerned, if the tell-all book ever does come out, it'll be the final straw for Harry's family.