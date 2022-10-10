Martha Millan Describes How She Found Out The Cleaning Lady Was Getting A Season 2 - Exclusive

"The Cleaning Lady" was one of Fox's breakout hits of the 2021-2022 season, and the drama is keeping the momentum going for Season 2. Actress Martha Millan, who plays Fiona De La Rosa, has been a pillar of the show since its pilot episode and spoke with The List after the series made the highest ratings for a Fox series premiere in two years, per Millan.

"It says a lot about what people are looking for out there," she shared. "Representation is the key here ... The fact that it's the first show that has ever put a Southeast Asian leading lady at the forefront is groundbreaking in itself. And then to center the family on the Filipino culture is also a first."

Martha Millan also spoke with The List in the midst of the series' second season, which is still in production. She reflected on her journey as an actress, experiencing her first role as a series regular, and how she found out about the show's renewal under awkward circumstances.