The One Thing The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford Wouldn't Change For Anything In The World

Actress Michelle Stafford became a soap opera star when she played Phyllis Summers on "The Young and the Restless" in 1994. From 2014 to 2019 she moved on to play Nina Reeves on "General Hospital." According to CBS, she's not only the recipient of several Daytime Emmys and Soap Opera Digest awards, she also founded a skin care company called Skin Care Nation, and has been raising her two children — son Jameson and daughter Natalia whom she admittedly loves to embarrass.

According to Soap Central, for a brief period, Stafford's character Phyllis was recast from 1997 to 1998, then again when she was on "GH," eventually returning to her "Y&R" role in 2019. Much like Stafford, Phyllis had two children, Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) and Summer Ann Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier). However, unlike real-life, Phyllis was always up to no good including messing with Daniel's paternity tests, stealing, drugging people, and helping cover up murder among other bad acts.

Stafford, however, is a really great mom and Celeb Dirty Laundry reported on how she balances her time with her kids and her time as an actress — especially when she was transitioning from "GH" back to "Y&R." Putting her kids first all the time, Stafford enjoys sharing images of them as they've been growing up on social media.