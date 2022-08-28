The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford And Amelia Heinle Reveal How They Embarrass Their Daughters

"The Young and the Restless" star Michelle Stafford is someone who takes her role as a mother very seriously. While she is best known for her role as Phyllis Summers on the hit CBS soap, Stafford is also a mom to her two children at home; Natalia Scout and Jameson Jones. She welcomed her daughter via surrogacy, per Soaps in Depth. In an interview with She Knows back in 2013, Stafford said that being both a single mom and a working mom was no walk in the park for her or for others in her same shoes, too. She said, "Very few women can just be stay-at-home moms. Both parents usually have to work, and as a mother, that is very hard. Us women, clearly we are the most powerful sex. I have so much respect for working mothers and working single mothers. So much respect. I just want to get us all in a room and have a big party!"

Fast-forward to the present time and Stafford is not only still rocking this thing called motherhood, but also doing one heck of a job in making sure that she makes sure to do her job while embarrassing her kids, too. After all, that's part of the job description, right?