The Crown Is Set To Explore A Salacious Rumor About Prince Philip

The marriage of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth is a big part of the drama in "The Crown." But one aspect of the royal couple's long marriage that is unclear is Philip's fidelity to the queen, and there were rumors about affairs. Royal watchers don't know if Philip's many close friendships with women were concerning for the queen, but the couple stayed married and loved each other for over 70 years.

"The Crown" dances around alleged cheating by the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Netflix drama keeps viewers guessing. In Season 2 of "The Crown," Philip fires private secretary Michael Parker after his wife sues him for divorce due to infidelity. According to The Telegraph, the prince and Parker were best friends for 60 years, but the duke's firing was a pain point for the commander. The outlet reported that the firing was in Parker's 2002 obituary, which read in part, "It was his divorce from Eileen, covered extensively in the press before becoming final in 1958, that forced Parker to resign as the Duke's Private Secretary."

There were reports that Elizabeth was never the same after Philip died, which shows their strong commitment — but in Season 5, "The Crown" is set to explore a salacious rumor about Philip.