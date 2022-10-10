Royal Author Makes Shady Joke About Meghan Leaving Harry For A Famous Billionaire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, are often at the center of commentary from royal watchers and authors. It's no secret that the press has been especially hard on the duchess. KQED reported on the criticism Meghan received while in the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Though she was trying to participate in traditions that come with a member of the royal family passing away, she just couldn't win.
This is not a new situation for Meghan. According to their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the royal couple opened up about how issues with the press made them feel unsafe in the United Kingdom, eventually leading to the decision to leave their royal duties for a quieter life in the United States (via The New York Times).
Recently, a royal author made a snarky comment about the Duchess of Sussex which further showed just how under a microscope she is.
Tina Brown's comments pointed to a bitter sentiment about the duchess
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been at the center of several news stories since she tied the knot with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Her acclimation into royal life hasn't been easy, and she's been consistently criticized for advocating for herself and her mental health (via Forbes). The criticism of Meghan has continued with a royal author making a shady comment about the duchess and the possibility of her leaving Prince Harry for another man.
According to Page Six, Tina Brown, the author of the book "The Palace Papers," shared what she thought might be Meghan's next move. "In Montecito, where they live, their $14 million mansion is a humble cottage compared to what these other people have," she shared. "Yes, and at some point, it might be more than a new house she's looking for."
Brown continued, "Elon Musk is still single, that's all I have to say." While Musk is single following his split from the singer Grimes, Meghan is clearly off the market and very much in love with her husband, their children, and their life together in California.