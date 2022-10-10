Royal Author Makes Shady Joke About Meghan Leaving Harry For A Famous Billionaire

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, are often at the center of commentary from royal watchers and authors. It's no secret that the press has been especially hard on the duchess. KQED reported on the criticism Meghan received while in the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Though she was trying to participate in traditions that come with a member of the royal family passing away, she just couldn't win.

This is not a new situation for Meghan. According to their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the royal couple opened up about how issues with the press made them feel unsafe in the United Kingdom, eventually leading to the decision to leave their royal duties for a quieter life in the United States (via The New York Times).

Recently, a royal author made a snarky comment about the Duchess of Sussex which further showed just how under a microscope she is.